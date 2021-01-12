Afghanistan calls for Iran pivotal role in Afghan peace talks

Atmar made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian.

The Afghan foreign minister thanked Iran for its cooperation in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

The two officials expressed readiness to hold the Sixth Meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation and finalize the comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Afghanistan.

They also emphasized strengthening and expanding political, economic, and trade relations between the two countries.

Afghan foreign minister, for his part, thanked Iran's positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

He said that Iran has encouraged the Taliban, as an important group in the country's security, to join the peace talks.

The second round of peace talks between the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban group began in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

