Iran sympathizes with Indonesia over plane crash

Speaking to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi over the phone, Zarif prayed for the victims and expressed condolences over the tragedy.

Earlier today, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sorrow over the crash of an Indonesian plane, which resulted in the deaths of all the crew members and passengers.

He offered condolences to the Indonesian nation and government over the incident and expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 is said to have crashed in the Indian Ocean shortly after take-off.

All the crew members and passengers of the plane were killed in the crash.

