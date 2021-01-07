UNESCO to inscribe Teimarah petroglyph of Iran

The head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Khomein county Ali Mashhadi said on Thursday that

The field study conducted based on the scattering areas of petroglyphs and the diversity of their designs indicate the capacity to name and introduce Markazi province as the "capital of Iranian petroglyphs", Head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Khomein county Ali Mashhadi said on Thursday.

In this region, apart from human settlements, over 21,000 petroglyphs and several historical inscriptions related to pre-Islamic and Islamic periods have been identified, he added.

He noted that one of the most important and complete collections of petroglyphs in the country is located in Khomein which is the historical symbols, inscriptions, and the prehistoric petroglyphs of the Teimareh region.

