President Rouhani inaugurates big projects across Iran

The inauguration ceremony on three national projects and two innovation factories with 452 billion tomans' investment was held through a video conference in Tehran.

The projects the president inaugurated are in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province in west of Iran, Razavi Khorasan Province in northeast, Isfahan Province in center and Fars Province in south of the country.

The medical and industrial projects will create 7,150 job opportunities, according to report.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with following the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish