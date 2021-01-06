Jan 6, 2021, 1:15 PM
Iran registers positive economic growth rate despite COVID-19 pandemic: Pres. Rouhani

Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran has registered a positive economic growth rate in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) despite the spread of the coronavirus disease.  

Speaking during a cabinet session, the President said that the economic growth will continue until the end of the year.

He said Iran is one of the rare countries in the world which has managed to register a positive economic growth rate despite the pandemic.

He said that the government has paid most attention to the less privileged class of the society over the past two and a half years ago when the country was under tough US sanctions.

The president said that the government has supplied water, electricity and gas free of charge to low-consumption subscribers who are mostly from among the vulnerable walks of people.  

The government is also supplying the less privileged class of the society with relief packages to remedy the pressure of sanctions on their lives, Rouhani said.

He said that if the new US government intends to uphold US commitments under Iran deal, Iran’s message would be very clear and simple: “If you uphold your commitments, we will uphold ours, and if you fail to do so, we will not bow down to you.”  

