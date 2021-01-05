Iran enriching about 9 kg of uranium to 20% per month: Nuclear chief

Salehi said Iran produces 8 to 9 kilograms of 20% uranium until it reaches the 120 kilograms stipulated in the law.

Speaking on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony for Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian scientist, who was assassinated near Tehran on November 27, 2020, he added the AEOI is very active; it is making two nuclear power plants in Bushehr, which cost about 10 billion dollars.

Referring to a Tetra radio medicine center, Salehi said the center is to be established in a 37,000-square-meter piece of land and about 60 million Euros worth of equipment will be bought and installed in it.

It is going to be the biggest radio medicine center in west Asia, he said, adding that Iran is now exporting radio medicines to about 10 countries and is able to export them to Europe as well because the Iranian radio medicine has high standards.

He also said 20%-enriched uranium is used in reactors and now Iran has enough fuel for five years and the newly-enriched uranium will be stored for future use; therefore, the activities of the AEOI have never stopped or slowed down.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that Iran began uranium enrichment at 20% upon the parliament's decision, adding that Iran's reduction of commitments is based on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and it does not mean death of the deal.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the measures the country takes are all reversible and as soon as the other parties of the nuclear deal return to their commitments, Iran will stop the reduction of its commitments and reverse the steps.

