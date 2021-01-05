Iran plays down US rhetoric of threat

During his weekly press conference, Rabiei referred to the US propaganda against Iran, saying that such propaganda efforts will not amend the failure of the policy of pressure on Iran, nor will they lead anyone to victory after the election defeat.

He said that Iran is confident about its deterrence power and has received clear messages that all warmongering sides have come to the conclusion that Iran is capable enough and is resolved to defend its vital interests.

The enemies are therefore aware of the consequences of any adventurous actions, Rabiei said.

Noting that the Iranian government is focused on the issue of removal of sanctions, the spokesman said that the removal of sanctions is a civil right and a legitimate demand that the Iranian people want the government to pursue.

He said that the government will not allow the US to make the violation of the rights of the Iranian nation seem normal.

In a reference to the European Union’s expression of concern about Iran’s increase of uranium enrichment, Rabiei said the bloc had better adhere to their commitments under Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.

He said that Iran’s increase in nuclear enrichment is taking place based on an approval of the Parliament in accordance with Art. 36 of JCPOA.

As long as the other parties to the deal fail to remain committed to their promises, Iran reserves the right to take countermeasures, the spokesman said.

He, however, noted that all Iran’s measures are reversible and as soon as the other parties return to their commitments under the deal, Iran will stop the reduction of its commitments.

