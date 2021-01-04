20% uranium enrichment started in Fordow facility: Kamalvandi

In a televised speech late on Monday, he added that 20% enrichment has started in Fordow enrichment facility and has reached a stable level.

The 20% enrichment is underway in the two cascades dedicated to this important event, he said.

Noting that this event was in line with the implementation of a strategic action to lift sanctions, Kamalvandi said that this action was taken in order to protect the rights of the Iranian people and this was completed in 12 hours.

"In 2010, we produced 20% fuel and the capability is not something new. We have the ability to enrich above 20% easily and we are currently exploring it," he said.

