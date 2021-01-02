Iran Foreign Ministry: US' crucial role in rise of terrorism in region evident

The Ministry tweeted that “it's a well-documented fact, which's been admitted by Trump, that US has had a crucial role in the rise of terrorism in our region, from AQ to ISIS.”

“Not surprising that the US assassination of Gen #Soleimani was cheered by ISIS: brothers in arms,” it further noted.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

