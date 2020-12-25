Dec 25, 2020, 4:26 PM
Zarif congratulates Christians of Eastern states on Jesus Christ birth anniv

Tehran, Dec 25, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message on Friday congratulated Christians living in the Eastern States on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

"We congratulate all the noble Christians residing in the Eastern states, particularly those who have shared humanity and the land with us and since the dawn of history and culture, and we have made sacrifices for their survival in our neighborhood and to coexist with them in the region," he tweeted.

He expressed the hope that everyone would witness a year of benevolence, right seeking, and toleration.

Earlier, Zarif had congratulated the new Christian year to world Christians in a message on Thursday and wished a happy, healthy, and peaceful holiday season for all.

