Zarif congratulates Christians of Eastern states on Jesus Christ birth anniv

"We congratulate all the noble Christians residing in the Eastern states, particularly those who have shared humanity and the land with us and since the dawn of history and culture, and we have made sacrifices for their survival in our neighborhood and to coexist with them in the region," he tweeted.

He expressed the hope that everyone would witness a year of benevolence, right seeking, and toleration.

Earlier, Zarif had congratulated the new Christian year to world Christians in a message on Thursday and wished a happy, healthy, and peaceful holiday season for all.

7129**2050

