Hegmataneh Petrochemical only producer of medical-grade PVC in Middle East: MP

Talking to IRNA on Tuesday, Hamid Reza Hajbabaei noted that a lot of efforts have been made to put the big complex into operation.

He added that Hegmataneh Petrochemical Project is a great service to the people of the province and even the country, as it will not only save but also bring in foreign currency.

Hegmataneh Petrochemical will be officially operational in the next few days after 18 years.

Designed to produce medical-grade PVC, the plant is the 57th petrochemical company active in the country.

PVC produced in the facility is of special importance as it is used in manufacturing a variety of products for hospitals and pharmaceutical firms.

