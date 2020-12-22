Iran, Afghanistan discuss security issues

The National Security Adviser to the President of Afghanistan is in Tehran today for a one-day visit at Shamkhani's invitation.

Mohib is scheduled to meet with a number of other Iranian officials, including the Iranian foreign minister.

On December 14, 2020, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi in his visit to Kabul, said that the Iran-Afghanistan long-term plan will be finalized soon.

Araghchi said the plan consists of five sections, four of which have already been concluded and the fifth one on security cooperation will be finalized soon.

