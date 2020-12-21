Rimdan-Gabd gateway to help region realizing goal of greater connectivity: Pak daily

Daily ‘The Nation’ in its editorial comments on Monday said after seventy years, we have opened a second border crossing with Iran; at Gwadar. This is a historic moment, one that has long-term potential benefits for people on both sides of the border.

It said alongside regional ramifications that stand to connect high-volume trade centers with one another, Taftan has long been under constant pressure to handle any and all Pak-Iran trade, which is why this new crossing might just be a game-changer. "Of course, this also helps in the region realizing its goal of greater connectivity," it added.

The editorial said China’s one-belt-one-road, investment in Gwadar and Chabahar, and now an avenue to move goods on land, as well as on sea through the coastal city—alongside the existing sea route and route into the rest of Pakistan—makes the network more extensive and potentially prosperous.

It said however, there are still some issues left to iron out within Gwadar itself. The old problem of the provision of basic utilities continues to be a stumbling block in the development of the city.

“Residents of Gwadar must receive the same quality of services such as electricity, water supply, healthcare, and education as the most developed cities in Pakistan. In order to make it truly thriving, we need to guarantee a good quality of life to all residents,” said the Nation.

The paper added Gwadar must be made a modern city with modern amenities; to attract foreign investors, the city must not take the shape of a place that looks unwelcoming.

Earlier, spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly media briefing said the official opening of the new Rimdan-Gabd border gateway between Iran and Pakistan is a major step to further enhance people to people contacts.

Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway was officially inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Pakistani minister of defense production, and other officials.

The Rimdan-Gabd border crossing is the best route that gives Iran access to 37 percent of the global population in China, Pakistan, and India.

In southeastern Iran, Rimdan is located 120 km of Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and 70 km of southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish