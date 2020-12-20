Sistan-Baluchestan province playing special role in Iran-Pakistan relations, Pakistan ambassador says

Qureshi made the remarks in a meeting in Iranian port city of Chabahar with Sistan-Baluchestan Governor-General Ahmad-Ali Mouhebati.

He said that Pakistan is fully bordered with Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan Province on southwestern Iran and therefore the province is of special significance to Islamabad.

Pakistan is committed to preserve the security of joint borders with Iran, the ambassador said, noting that his country regards Iran’s security as its own security.

He invited the governor-general of Sistan-Baluchestan Province to pay a visit to Pakistan.

