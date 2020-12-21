Dec 21, 2020, 1:25 PM
Iran further invests in petrochemical projects despite sanctions, official says

Gachsaran, Dec 21, IRNA – Iran has made some 8,230 billion rials investment in Gachsaran and Dehdasht petrochemical projects which shows a significant rise despite the US sanctions, according to Heshmatollah Samimidoust, the deputy governor-general of Kohkilouyeh-Boyerahmad Province.

Speaking to IRNA, Samimidoust said that some 7,230 billion rials of the amount has been allocated to Gachsaran Petrochemical project, with the rest 1,000 billion rials being allocated to Dehdasht petrochemical project.  

He said that Gachsaran project has now made 73% progress while it was just 40% complete before the sanctions two and a half years ago.

He also said that Dehdasht project has made 22% progress since the imposition of sanctions in 2018.

