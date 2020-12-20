Afghan political party leader calls for US withdrawal from region

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

Pedram called on all regional countries to renounce the presence of the US forces in the region.

“We have been fighting against the occupiers for years and will continue to do so,” he said.

The Afghan party leader said that the US forces must withdraw from Afghanistan in a smooth way, otherwise, the Afghan people will have to deal with them forcefully.

Referring to the “illegal, bullying and one-sided US sanctions against Iran”, he said that Washington has blocked Iran’s access to the required medicine creating obstacles for the nation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

