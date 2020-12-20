2800-year old glazed bricks repatriated from Switzerland

Mounesan said that 49 piece of glazed bricks oriented from Ancient Qalaichi Hill in Bukan, taken away from the country in the early days of the Islamic Revolution, was repatriated to Iran after efforts by the Ministry of of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qalaichi Hill is from the Iron-Age I and II and is located in Bukan County in Qalaichi Village. It was registered in the list of Iran’s national monuments on 18th of Ordibehesht 1380 (2001).

Bukan owes its historical identity to the ancient Qalaichi Area near Qalaichi Village, 8 kilometers from the north east of Bukan which is the remains of one of the extremely important civilizations (Mana) in the north west of Iran and sign of civilization and law among people of the area.

On October 2019, over 1700 ancient clay tablets have been returned to Iran's National Museum.

Some 1780 ancient tablets, dating back to the Achaemenid Empire were repatriated from the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago.

Back in February 2019 and following years of ups and downs, the fate of the ancient Persian artifacts, on loan from Iran to the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago since the 1930s, was left in the hands of a US Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Iran.

