Araqchi draws attention to Israeli sabotage in international politics

Tehran, IRNA – Before an Israeli-American prisoner was released by Hamas, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has drawn attention to reports that Israeli leaders worked to hinder a potential agreement between the Palestinian resistance group and the United States.

On Monday, Araqchi shared a report titled “Netanyahu and Dermer worked to stop U.S.-Hamas deal to free only American captive” on his X account, describing the matter as “the tip of the iceberg” of the destructive measures taken by Netanyahu.

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Netanyahu and Ron Dermer, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs, had launched a “frenzied campaign” to stop a proposed U.S.-Hamas agreement that would have secured the release of the only American prisoner held in Gaza.

Hamas has announced it will free Edan Alexander, the sole remaining American prisoner in Gaza, as part of an agreement with the U.S. intended to advance ceasefire talks and restore humanitarian assistance. The announcement comes just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the Middle East.

However, Israel has not consented to any ceasefire or prisoner exchange with Hamas ahead of Alexander’s expected release, according to its prime minister, who emphasized that military operations in Gaza are being ramped up.

In a Monday statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified that while ceasefire discussions would proceed, Israel was simultaneously preparing to escalate its offensive. The statement stressed that Israel had “not agreed to any ceasefire” or the release of Palestinian prisoners, only permitting safe passage for Alexander’s return.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that President Donald Trump decided to sever direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after close advisors warned him that Netanyahu was manipulating him, according to Israeli Army Radio correspondent Yanir Cozin.

The strained relationship was attributed to Netanyahu’s failure to present concrete plans on Iran, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Gaza, as well as Israeli Minister Ron Dermer’s perceived arrogance in discussions with Republican leaders.

The report comes as Iran and the United States have held four rounds of indirect talks on the former’s nuclear program. Iran has condemned attempts by others, particularly Netanyahu, to sabotage the negotiations.

