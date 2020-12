Khatibzadeh tweeted that "the outgoing Mr. #WeLiedCheatedStole is obsessing with Iran again".

"Reality: US regimes have long plotted coups & waged wars against Iranians and their neighbors," he noted.

“Countless have been killed. And most vulnerable Americans abused as cannon fodder. This is his regime’s true nature,” Khatibzadeh further noted.

