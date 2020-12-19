Inauguration ceremony held for cross-border gateway with Pakistan

The Rimdan-Gabd border crossing is the best route that gives Iran access to 37 percent of global population in China, Pakistan and India.

So, development in the new border crossing is necessary, according to officials.

By inauguration of Rimdan-Gabd border, problems of thousands of people and businesspersons here will be removed.

Rimdan-Gabd border crossing has proper capacity for imports and exports as well as transfer of tourists.

Its inauguration is also a good chance for creating job opportunities and boosting trade.

In southeastern Iran, Rimdan is located 120 km of Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and 70 km of southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish