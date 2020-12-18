Iran's envoy condemns EU double standards towards human rights

"Does the #EU really believe that the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment? Then how about the executions of these 10 in the #US? Where is the European External Action Service ( EEAS)," Damanpak tweeted on Friday.

"Statement to condemn this act in the strongest terms? Shame on your double standard!," Damanpak Jami added.

Iran's new ambassador to Portugal also used the "#Khashogchi and #HumanRights" Hashtags in his message on Twitter.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted two resolutions criticizing the human rights situation in China and Iran.

