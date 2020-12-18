Dec 18, 2020, 5:24 PM
Iran's envoy condemns EU double standards towards human rights

Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA – Iran's new ambassador to Portugal, Morteza Damanpak Jami, condemned the European Countries double standards vis-a-vis human rights issues.

"Does the #EU really believe that the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment? Then how about the executions of these 10 in the #US? Where is the European External Action Service ( EEAS)," Damanpak tweeted on Friday.

"Statement to condemn this act in the strongest terms? Shame on your double standard!," Damanpak Jami added.

Iran's new ambassador to Portugal also used the  "#Khashogchi  and  #HumanRights" Hashtags in his message on Twitter.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted two resolutions criticizing the human rights situation in China and Iran.

