No renegotiation on JCPOA in case of its revival: Envoy

"It’s not needed to complicate the situation," he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"As I said before - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular factual updates in this regard. Presenting any assessment on how the commitments are implemented (e.g referring to breach ) is absolutely beyond the mandate of the Agency and should be avoided."

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) played its part during negotiations on the JCPOA, he added.

Gharibabadi said that the commitments of the parties and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) tasks have been delicately drafted and agreed and each side knows what to do to implement the deal.

There would be no renegotiation on the Deal and in case of its revival, there is no necessity for a new document on the Agency’s role. It’s not needed to complicate the situation, Gharibabadi said.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi recently claimed that reviving Iran’s nuclear deal under the US President-elect would require striking a new agreement as the situation has changed a lot compared to the past.

