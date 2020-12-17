Disregard of territorial integrity, red line: Iran's Assyrian Church

The statement condemned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "disuniting" words.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Iranian Assyrian-Chaldeans and Tehran and Northern Armenians in a statement termed reciting poem by Turkish President Erdogan "unfriendly" amounted to violation of international law, adding that disregard of Iran's territorial integrity is Iranian's red line.

Shaarli Anouyeh Tekyeh and Ara Shaverdian said that no measures can weaken the territorial integrity, independence, and unity of Iran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku last week to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories. At the ceremony, in presence of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, he recited a piece of poetry, backtracked later by the Turkish foreign minister with theme of separatist sentiments about people living on either side of the Aras River which runs along border of Iran and Azerbaijan republic.

