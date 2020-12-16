15 foreign scientific centers, universities attended conference on Rumi

The international conference on Rumi opened virtually on November 15 and continued until December 15 through specialized and weekly meetings.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the event held online on Wednesday, Houshang Talebi added that professors and experts from nine countries in Central, Far and East Asia, including China, South Korea, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey, participated in the conference.

Noting that six international meetings and nine domestic meetings were held in this conference on scientific innovations and studies on Rumi, he said that the conference was very well received so that some 1700 people participated in it and 62 professors and experts delivered lectures in it.

Meanwhile, Afghan Ambassador in Tehran Abdolghafour Lival told the same ceremony that Rumi is a popular figure all over the world and holding such conferences will open a new chapter in Rumi studies.

Tajiksitan Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi also said that Tajiks, like other Persian-speaking people, have a great love for this genius of poetry and mysticism, and reading 'Mathnavi' has become popular in this country.

A person whom Rumi admires can get the humanity out of trouble, as such a person is self-aware and free from malice, he said.

Molana Jalaleddin Rumi was a world-known Iranian mystic and poet.

His masterpiece 'Mathnavi' is considered one of the greatest verse creations in the Persian language.

