JCPOA joint commission to be held on December 16

The meeting is to be chaired by Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head the Iranian delegation.

The previous round of meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA was held in Palais Coburg on September 1, during which Araghchi had bilateral meetings with the heads of some of the delegations.

He said after the meeting that safeguarding the JCPOA and taking the necessary measures for that purpose were stressed by all parties to the deal, including full and effective implementation of commitments by all parties.

