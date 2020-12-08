Rouhani: Iran to produce, purchase COVID-19 vaccine

The meeting of the Specialized Committees of the National Headquarters for Combating coronavirus was held on Tuesday evening, chaired by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

President Rouhani said that the National Headquarters for the Controlling coronavirus has focused on two priorities. The first one is the implementation of protocols and executive care in intelligent screening and spacing as the most guaranteed way.

Pointing to the second priority for supplying and preparing the COVID-19 vaccine, he added that not only preparations and pathways for the production of the vaccine are provided by relying on the capabilities of Iranian scientists and domestic specialized centers, but also purchasing the vaccine from abroad is also on the agenda.

Referring to the Trump administration's obstacles to prevent the Iranian government from meeting the needs of the people, including vaccines, he said that the illegal and anti-human behavior of the Trump administration will remain a disgraceful act in the minds of the world.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish