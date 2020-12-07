Resistance of Syrian people thwarted enemies' plots: Velayati

During a meeting with the visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Ali Akbar Velayati discussed regional developments and ways for improving bilateral relations.

Highlighting Syrian people's resistance against the ill-wishers and the enemies, he said that this resistance and endurance strengthened the resistance movement in the region and did not let the enemies make their evil dreams and conspiracies, especially about the Syrian nation, come true.

Undoubtedly, Syria has a fundamental and decisive role in the resistance front, and it has paid a heavy price for playing this role, but today, more than ever, it continues the path of dignity and independence with power, he said.

Noting that Syria's success was achieved with the help of President Bashar al-Assad and public support, Velayati said that the Syrian people, with the help of other countries on the Resistance Front, succeeded in foiling international conspiracies involving some 80 colonial powers, regional reactionaries and Zionists.

Mekdad, for his part, highlighted the valuable role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Syrian government and people, saying that Iran and Syria have very extensive relations in various cultural, social, economic and political fields.

"Assassinating Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iranian scientis Mohsen Fakhrizadeh caused great sorrow in the heart of the Syrian people, and we are very sad about this," he said.

