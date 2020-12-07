Int'l short film Festival of Turkey awards Iranian film

Hak-iş shortfilm International Festival was held on December 3 at the Hilton hotel lobby in Ankara.

The "Night Shift" was awarded the best foreign film among 4,217 films from 120 countries.

The Iranian short film reveals the story of a mother who leaves her daughter alone in the Corona Pandemic and focuses on her job to contain Covid-19.

HAK-İŞ, one of the largest labor confederations of Turkey, in 2012 progressed in a new dimension to the works carried out by considering hand labor, brain power; art and crafts together and organized a short film contest themed "Respect for Labor".

By taking courage from intense interest and the high level of the qualities of products HAK-İŞ has decided to organize this contest every year in order to find out reflection of defended principles at the image world

HAK-İŞ Traditional Short Film Contest 9th edition is extended to international arena.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish