Nourian said in his Twitter account that business activists can invite their partners to Iran using this visa, saying their visit and trip would be OK if they have a PCR travel certificate.

Iran deactivated tourist, pilgrimage e-Visa due to COVID-19 on August 4, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for refraining from unnecessary travels to stem the spread of the pandemic.

