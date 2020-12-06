Dec 6, 2020, 7:03 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84137267
0 Persons

Tags

Some Iranian MPs depart for Caracas to oversee Venezuela's elections

Some Iranian MPs depart for Caracas to oversee Venezuela's elections

Tehran, Dec 6, IRNA - Some members of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and the Iran-Venezuela Friendship Group left for Caracas to oversee the parliamentary election process.

In light of US accusations against Venezuela to question the electoral process in the country, Venezuela has invited countries around the world to monitor its parliamentary elections while sending representatives to the country.

For this reason, a high-level delegation comprising of Iranian lawmakers left for Venezuela. The Iranian parliamentary delegation comprises of members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and the Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran-Venezuela.

Venezuela's parliamentary elections will be held shortly.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =