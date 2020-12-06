Some Iranian MPs depart for Caracas to oversee Venezuela's elections

In light of US accusations against Venezuela to question the electoral process in the country, Venezuela has invited countries around the world to monitor its parliamentary elections while sending representatives to the country.

For this reason, a high-level delegation comprising of Iranian lawmakers left for Venezuela. The Iranian parliamentary delegation comprises of members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and the Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran-Venezuela.

Venezuela's parliamentary elections will be held shortly.

