Khaf-Herat railway, important for int'l trade

Hossein Sanjarani told IRNA that the railroad project will help develop cultural and economic relations in world and region.

Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan's access to the outside world, according to Iranian officials' remarks.

Sanjarani said that Khaf-Herat railroad has capacity to connect to North-South and East-West corridors.

Iran put energy to launch the project, which will connect Central Asia and Far East to Persian Gulf- south of Iran- through railroad, carries a message of peace and friendship to the regional states and the global community, the governor noted.

Since the past, Iran has been a route to connect cultures and countries due to it geopolitical position, he said, adding that the position has turned Iran into a safe place for international trade and economic cooperation.

Implementation of Khaf-Herat railroad project will show importance of Iran's position once again as it makes a boom in regional trade - exports and imports, the governor stated.

The railway project will also contribute to development of tourism, he added.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated in next few days.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

Iran enjoys appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes and can be an important gateway for great eastern trade partners like India and China.

