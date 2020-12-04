Russian envoy slams leakage of IAEA report on Iran

"Yet another confidential #IAEA report on #Iran was leaked to mass media immediately upon its circulation in Board of Governors," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"The Ambassador of Iran in his Twitter account has already reacted by suggesting to strengthen mechanisms of confidentiality. Good idea but will it help?," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi in a Twitter message said: "@iaeaorg confidential report, based on Iran's confidential letter, appeared in Media immediately even before the BoG Members could track it down. Agency is not merely responsible to update the development, but shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information."

"If neither the Agency nor its Member States are to be blamed for this crack in confidentiality, @iaeaorg should revise its confidentiality mechanisms including regarding using GovAtom as the safe and confidential means for communications," he added.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish