Thousands of civilians killed in Saudi invasion of Yemen: Envoy

Irlou wrote 2,381 women, 3,790 children, and 16,978 civilians have been killed in Yemen by that Saudi-led coalition, adding that 2,780 women, 4,089 children, and 26,203 civilians have also been injured.

He also said that 4,168,301 people (606,694 families) have been displaced because of the Saudi bombardment of cities, villages, houses, schools, and hospitals over the past six years.

Wondering how long will the invasion go on, he said that the people of Yemen are triumphantly resisting the aggression by Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni experts announced on Wednesday that more than 16,000 civilians have been killed in the invasion.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, have been conducting bloody military aggression in Yemen, using arms supplied by their Western backers.

The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen's former fugitive president of Yemen Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Seeing that the war is fruitless, Saudi allies went away one-by-one and just the UAE has so far stood by the Saudis due to its own greed and expansionist goals.

