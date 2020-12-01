Who received badge of service in Iran anonymously?

On the same day that a glorious ceremony was taken place in the Iranian Summit Hall to honor the key figures of the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was the first one to received a medal from President Hassan Rouhani.

Owing to the observance of security reasons, the celebration remained hidden from everyone's eyes.

While honoring the figures involved in the JCPOA, Rouhani awarded a badge of service to a number of other Iranians who had played a key role in the process of forming the agreement and previously in the development of the country's peaceful nuclear industry.

The first Iranian scientist who received the second degree of service badge was Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish