Iranian envoy urges United Nations to condemn terrorist attack against Iranian scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

In a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the Iranian envoy said that there are serious indications of Israeli role in this “heinous assassination”.

Noting that the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh is a blatant violation of international law, human rights, and all the moral values, Baghaei Hamaneh warned against the serious threats posed by state terrorism to the rule of law and international peace and security.

He also elaborated on the scientific activities of Dr. Fakhrizadeh in producing COVID-19 test kits and managing a project for producing an Iranian vaccine for COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Iran will continue to make scientific progress despite such crimes against humanity.

