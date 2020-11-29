Nov 29, 2020, 10:16 AM
Bernie Sanders terms "provocative" terrorist attack to assassinate Iranian scientist

Tehran, Nov 29, IRNA – US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian defense industry scientist was “reckless, provocative, and unlawful”.

As a new administration takes power, the assassination was clearly intended to undermine US-Iran diplomacy, Sanders said on his official Twitter account, adding, “we must not allow that to happen.”

Diplomacy, not murder, is the best path forward, he said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting the Israeli state terrorism accountable. 

