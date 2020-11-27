Envoy: Vienna to host Int’l Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures

Speaking to reporters, Gharibabadi said the event will be held upon the initiatives of Iranian, Cuban and Venezuelan diplomatic missions in Vienna.

UN Special Rapporteur, head of South–South cooperation and ambassadors of 36 countries will also participate in the event.

Earlier, addressing the previous round of the seminar, Deputy foreign minister for political affairs Abbas Araghchi referred to the US' cruel and illegal sanctions against Iran, saying it has started economic war with Iran and is taking advantage of dollar as military weapon.

Meanwhile, Gharibabadi described the US unilateral sanctions as violation of international regulations, adding that in spite of claims that governments are subject to sanctions, but in fact it is the nations that suffer the most.

He reiterated that the US is frontier in illegal behaviors and is using sanctions as a tool for changing other countries' policies.

In the meantime, the Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures Idris Jazayeri termed the US sanctions against Iran as the most serious one, saying these sanctions have caused illegal blockade which is forbidden based on human rights regulations.

Referring to the fact that the JCPOA has been verified by the UNSC Resolution 2231, he said the US sanctioned both Iran and other countries which had trade with Iran.

