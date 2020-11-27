Deputy FM elaborates on Iran’s prisoners swap with Australia

Araghchi said that three Iranian nationals, who were jailed in Thailand, were exchanged on Wednesday with a British-Australian woman imprisoned in Iran.

He said that the prisoner swap came as a result of more than one year of intensive diplomatic efforts among Iran and, Thailand and Australia.

This exchange of prisoners was special in its kind as three different countries were involved, the official said.

He noted that the exchange of prisoners was also special in that three Iranians were exchanged for just one foreign prisoner.

“The exchange took place in Tehran airport – meaning the three Iranians were first freed and entered Tehran, and then the Australian prisoner was allowed to go,” Araghchi said.

He said that the exchange was made by a private Australian plane that first transferred Iranian prisoners to Tehran.

Araghchi noted that he welcomed the three Iranians upon their arrival at the airport and once he was sure that they were in full health, he let the Australian prisoner to go.

