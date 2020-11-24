7th Iran-Qatar joint economic commission opens in Isfahan

This meeting is being held observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Iranian and Qatari top-ranking officials have taken part In the one-day meeting.

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations have held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which have been presented to the meeting.

On Jan 12, 2020, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that Iran is to host Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission meeting followed by the exhibition of agricultural products and investment opportunities.

He stated that the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and Qatar and the Exhibition of Produced Agricultural Commercial Goods and Investment Opportunities Conference will be held in Iran.

On November 10, 2020, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and Qatari Minister of State for energy affairs reviewed ways to advance the agenda of cooperation on electricity sector.

The two ministers underlined to develop and continue with cooperation on the Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM-Tehran) under the auspices of UNESCO.

Both sides announced their readiness to cooperate on establishing the Center for Global Cooperation on "Unconventional Waters" .

