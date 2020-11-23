Iranian Zoroastrians observe Azargan ritual online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Manouchehr Arghavani, the head of Yazd Zoroastrians association, told IRNA that Azargan is a festivity that is observed every year on the 9th of the Zoroastrian month of “Azar” or “Atar” which falls on November 23.

He said that the Zoroastrians celebrate this day by joyful ceremonies, as well as praying upon God and cooking special foods.

In the old Iranian culture, Azargan has been as special as other major national festivities as Nowruz and Mehregan, Arghavani said.

Cleanliness, including combing hair and cutting fingernails, was good on this day, and they believe that on this day, counseling and consultation on different matters and difficulties would lead to the desired outcome, he added.

