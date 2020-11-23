Over 2.5 billion tomans for Anzali Lagoon revival program

Sasan Kafaei told IRNA on Monday that Anzali Lagoon revival program is a priority and its implementation has been initiated with timeline of seven years for completion.

He mentioned that the most urgent problem that must be solved in Anzali Lagoon is the invasive species of common water hyacinth.

Executive works for the revival program of Anzali Lagoon will open next year after approval by the National Headquarters of Wetlands and Gilan University will cooperate with the DOE as a consultant to provide scientific support, he said.

Involving responsible bodies, such as the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Interior is our goal in reviving wetlands and this will be done with a strategy to preserve wetlands, which cannot be achieved except within the framework of the national cooperation, Kafaei added.

Anzali Lagoon is one of the most beautiful natural attractions of the northern Iranian province of Gilan. The lagoon, which is actually a wetland, divides the city of Bandar-e-Anzali into two parts and is considered to be one of the best locations for bird watching. That is to say, until 2012, around 187 bird species have been observed and recorded here.

It is also home to more than 80,000 wintering birds such as ducks, geese, swans, and coots. This astonishing wetland is surrounded by paddy fields and fish ponds and about two-thirds of the whole lagoon is covered by reeds.

In addition, the lotus and yellow flag iris flowers have created a very picturesque view and have turned this wetland to a great destination for nature lovers and photographers.

