Iran enters new phase of enrichment: Envoy

Talking to Khabar online on Sunday, he added that Iran's latest nuclear move in response to its final commitments was the injection of uranium hexafluoride, or UFS, into the IRM centrifuge, which was dealt with at a quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.

However, following that, the European troika (France, Britain and Germany) issued another statement against Iran and accused it of violating the nuclear agreement.

This is while US President Donald Trump also called for an attack on Iran at a White House meeting, citing recent reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but the unreasonable request drew opposition.

Commenting on the issues, Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency told Khabar online that all of Iran's nuclear actions have been peaceful and carried out under the auspices of the IAEA, and that the United States has no excuse to attack Iran.

Describing the issue as mostly a psychological operation, he said Iran does not welcome the conflict and will not initiate any conflict, but it knows very well how to defend itself and its interests.

The US knows that in case of any wrongdoing in this regard, Iran's reaction will be very resolute, Gharibabadi reiterated.

If the United States was worried about these actions of Iran, why did it leave the JCPOA? You cannot come out of an agreement and do all kinds of illegal and oppressive actions and at the same time, expect Iran to continue to fulfill its commitments, he said.

Gharibabadi further noted that the Europeans generally regret the withdrawal of the United States and are content with this verbal position, but when it comes to Iran, they express serious concern about Iran's compensatory measures, which are in compliance with the provisions of the JCPOA. Over the past two and a half years, the Europeans have not taken any concrete action to fulfill their commitments in the two areas of lifting sanctions and peaceful nuclear cooperation with Iran.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish