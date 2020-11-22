Iran’s 'The Skier' grabs awards from int’l festivals

It received best movie award from Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People. It also grabbed award from Zanzibar International Film Festival and was nominated for Sharjah International Film Festival.

'The Skier' participated in Cambridge Film Festival, Universal Kids Film Festival in Istanbul Turkey (UKFF), IFI French Film Festival, Kolkata International Children's Film Festival, the Iranian Film Festival of Zürich (IFFZ), Les Rimbaud du Cinéma and London Iranian Film Festival.

The movie narrates the story of a mountain goat that has been taken shelter in a village and is to be sacrificed on the occasion of a local tradition.

