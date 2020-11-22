Iran-Kazakhstan discuss health cooperation via webinar

During the video conference, deputy ministers of Iran and Kazakhstan discussed and exchanged views on health cooperation between the two countries, exchange of experience in dealing with COVID-19, and practical academic cooperation between the two countries in medical fields.

The conference was attended by the first deputy minister of healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov, Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Iranian Health Ministry Mohsen Asadi Lari, Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan Majid Samadzadeh Saber.

The two sides described the latest coronavirus situation in their countries and exchanged each other's experiences in the face of COVID-19.

The two parties also exchanged views on the latest situation and measures by the two countries to quickly access vaccines, including efforts and research to discover domestically produced vaccines or vaccines imported from other countries.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish