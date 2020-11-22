Neighbors increase transit of goods via Iran’s Chabahar

Deputy Head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization Farhad Montaser-Kouhsari told IRNA that now customers choose Chabahar Port, southeastern Iran, to ship their imported and exported goods, as well as raw material.

Noting that the cost price for each ton is very important for traders, Montaser-Kouhsari said if costs become reasonable, the market will be attractive.

He added that the biggest cost of goods pertains to transportation, but generally speaking, port transportation is one of the least expensive choices.

Montaser-Kouhsari went on to say that the goal of the port is now to attract regional markets and that India and Afghanistan are Iran's big trade partners, adding that countries of the CIC region can use Chabahar Port with an average of 70 percent discount.

He added that the reduction of tariffs has caused loading and unloading goods increase from 200,000 tons few years ago to two million tons this year and that transit has increased 190 percent.

Montaser-Kouhsari went on to say that the costs of using Chabahar was lowered and at the same time the infrastructure of the port was improved so that it could unload all varieties of goods in a reasonable time.

Although Chabahar is not on the US list of sanctions, it has been affected by the sanctions, he said adding that however, the customers are recognized and discounts are offered so that they choose Chabahar as their main base.

Chabahar is Iran’s only ocean port, which is located on the southeastern of the country near the Indian Ocean. The port provides unique opportunities of investment of the private sectors of Iran and other regional countries.

In line with development of the port, five big projects were started last week. The projects include petrochemical storage reservoirs, goods warehouse, two oil products tanks, and decontamination terminal of trucks. Implementation of eight other big projects in the port is in progress as well.

