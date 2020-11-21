Iran to hold 2021 presidential election observing health protocols

Speaking about preparations for the next presidential election in Iran, Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli said that due coordination will be made with health ministry.

Meanwhile, Iran will use experiences of other countries which have already held elections in the pandemic situation, Rahmani-Fazli added.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed many world events, meetings and sports contests as it has killed over 1,370,000 worldwide.

Iranian presidential election is slated for June 18, 2021.

