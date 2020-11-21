Nov 21, 2020, 9:26 AM
UNICEF hails cooperation with Iran’s Convention on Rights of Child

Zahedan, IRNA – Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Iran Mandeep O'Brien hailed good cooperation between UNICEF and Iran’s Convention on the Rights of the Child over the last few years.

She stressed achievements made by the Iranian government for children on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child approval, saying implementation of principles in this convention means presenting equal opportunities to all kids, girls, and boys in the field of health, welfare, food, education, and support.

Following Supreme Leader’s emphasis in 2015 with regard to a maximum benefit of foreign national children from comprehensive educational facilities, grounds have been prepared for taking advantage of these facilities, she added.

This is a valuable step for children to have access to educational services.

Elsewhere in her remarks, O'Brien lauded Iran’s achievements in the field of health and child immunization, saying 99% coverage against communicable diseases and also child immunization caused a reduction in the death toll.

She said that Iran’s achievements in the children’s field have faced challenges under the influence of the COVID19 pandemic and UNICEF is trying to decrease damages caused by the coronavirus.

