Iran urges EAEU to establish new structure for Asian power

Yahya Rahim Safavi, the senior advisor to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, made the remarks at his speech to the International Conference of Eurasian Economic Union and Geopolitical Role of Free Zones with agenda of regional trade development underway in Anzali free zone in norther Iran.

Rahim Safvi highlighted the effective role the free zones play in developing regional trade.

He further stressed the need to adopt a proper eco-political strategy in order to turn the EAEU into a multilateral union in and out of the continent.

Safavi said that Iran's great geopolitical and geographical position is unique worldwide.

He added that Iran is the main transit route to Europe as the country joins China, Kazakhstan, Central Asia and the Middle East to the Mediterranean Sea and Europe.

Today, the US hegemony has been defeated and its sanctions have lost effectiveness, Rahim Safavi said.

The one-day international conference in Anzali is to explore the role of free zones in promotion of regional relations.



About a year ago, Iran and EAEU reached a trade agreement covering 860 items of commodities.

Statistics show that Iran has made 63 percent increase a year in its trade exchanges with the EAEU countries.



