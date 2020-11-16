Seoul after removal of obstacles on exchanges with Iran: Ambassador

The ambassador made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with chairman of Iran-South Korea parliamentary friendship group Rouhollah Motefaker-Azad.

Ryu said bilateral relations between parliaments of the two countries can play an important role in growing friendly ties.

Naming Iran as an important country in both world and region, the ambassador said his country attaches great importance to [relations with] Iran.

He further hoped the today meeting would lead to the removal of the existing problems in the near future and pave the way for fostering friendly cooperation.

For his part, the Iranian official noted that Iran-South Korea parliamentary friendship group has been formed to preserve achievements gained after six decades of friendly cooperation in industrial, economic and political areas.

Motefaker-Azad called for making efforts to enhance bilateral relations and interactions.

Criticizing the US for its anti-human policies, the Iranian official stressed that the world independent states do not let third countries dictate anything to them.

At the end, the chairman called for removing the obstacles to development of cooperation as bilateral relations between Iran and South Korea are so important.

