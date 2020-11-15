Bushehr to host 3rd national classic music festival

Fatemeh Karampour said that one of the important goals of the Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance is better performance of the national event and give momentum to the research studies on national classic music.

She added that 85 artists from different cities of Iran will take part in the third national classic music festival, and the necessary grounds for holding this national event are available online and in person.

In order to better organizing the event in Bushehr, the elite and veteran professors are invited to share their experience to ensure high quality and create enthusiasm for the audience.

